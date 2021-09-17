News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
North Alabama's Drug Addiction
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
North Alabama's Drug Addiction
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Some Booster Shots Recommended
Posted: Sep 17, 2021 11:42 PM
Updated: Sep 17, 2021 11:42 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
74°
Hi: 80° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
More Weather
Florence
Partly Cloudy
76°
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
74°
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
More Weather
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
73°
Hi: 83° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
71°
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 71°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Big cat captured on Madison County trail cam has social media buzzing; wildlife biologist weighs-in
City of Madison: Rocket City Trash Pandas pay off debts early with $460,000 check
Students in North Alabama are stealing and damaging school property because of a TikTok trend
Huntsville City School student faces discipline after bringing unloaded firearm to school
FDA advisory panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for elderly, high-risk
Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office issues alert for missing 14-year-old girl believed to be in danger
Refrigerated truck on standby in Marshall County as death rate climbs, morgues near capacity
Madison City Schools drop mandatory masking, move to ‘mask preferred’
Former Huntsville police officer convicted of murder denied new trial
North Alabama's Drug Addiction: Memory of addict in recovery helping save lives
Community Events