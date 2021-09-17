News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
North Alabama's Drug Addiction
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
North Alabama's Drug Addiction
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Possible Anti Body Treatment Shortage
Possible Anti Body Treatment Shortage
Posted: Sep 17, 2021 8:34 AM
Updated: Sep 17, 2021 8:34 AM
Huntsville
Cloudy
74°
Hi: 80° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
More Weather
Florence
Cloudy
77°
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Cloudy
74°
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
More Weather
Decatur
Cloudy
73°
Hi: 79° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Cloudy
74°
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
City of Madison: Rocket City Trash Pandas pay off debts early with $460,000 check
Huntsville City School student faces discipline after bringing unloaded firearm to school
Refrigerated truck on standby in Marshall County as death rate climbs, morgues near capacity
Positive Covid-19 test forces postponement of Thursday’s Rocket City Trash Pandas game
I-565 wreck sends one person to Huntsville Hospital
Former Limestone Co. Sheriff Blakely to serve sentence in Franklin Co.
Truck driver has minor injuries after blowout, plunge into Big Nance Creek in Lawrence County
Alabama will see changes in distribution of monoclonal antibody treatment
Decatur City Council member reveals coronavirus diagnosis
Madison parents fear for children's safety as construction detour draws neighborhood speeders
Community Events