Clear

Morgues near capacity in Marshall County due to Covid-19

Posted: Sep 16, 2021 4:36 PM
Updated: Sep 16, 2021 4:36 PM
Huntsville
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Decatur
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events