Carson's Thursday Morning Forecast 9/16

Posted: Sep 16, 2021 7:40 AM
Updated: Sep 16, 2021 7:40 AM
Huntsville
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
