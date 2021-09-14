Clear

Kate's Tuesday Night Forecast

Weather 09/14/21

Posted: Sep 14, 2021 10:36 PM
Updated: Sep 14, 2021 10:36 PM
Huntsville
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events