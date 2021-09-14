News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Calls for Justice for Slain Officers
Posted: Sep 14, 2021 5:48 PM
Updated: Sep 14, 2021 5:48 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
79°
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
More Weather
Florence
Partly Cloudy
80°
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
80°
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
More Weather
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
79°
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
72°
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Mother, family, schools mourning Morgan County brothers killed in crash
Man in Toney working on combine killed after tire falls on him
Huntsville police identify victim of Sunday murder; 2 charged
2 brothers-in-law shot in Lauderdale County ‘domestic situation’
Student remembers Madison Co. teacher who died of COVID-19
Madison County School System teacher dies from Covid-19
Crossville police officer's murderer serving sentence in minimum-security facility
Timeline of events on Sept. 11, 2001, and their aftermath
Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office: Owens Cross Roads man found with 153 grams of meth, Fentanyl, more
Falkville man charged in son-in-law's murder
Community Events