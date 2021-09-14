Clear

Rob Elvington's Tuesday, September 14 North Alabama Weather Forecast

Rob Elvington's Weather Forecast from the 6:00 AM WAAY-31 Morning News Broadcast

Posted: Sep 14, 2021 7:52 AM
Updated: Sep 14, 2021 7:52 AM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
