News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Kate's Monday Night Forecast
Weather 09/13/21
Posted: Sep 13, 2021 11:32 PM
Updated: Sep 13, 2021 11:32 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
72°
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
73°
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
70°
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
71°
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
68°
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Madison County School System teacher dies from Covid-19
Man in Toney working on combine killed after tire falls on him
2 brothers-in-law shot in Lauderdale County ‘domestic situation’
Huntsville police identify victim of Sunday murder; 2 charged
Mother, family, schools mourning Morgan County brothers killed in crash
Timeline of events on Sept. 11, 2001, and their aftermath
Huntsville couple gets surprise wedding ceremony after dealing with COVID and more.
Search underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ attempted murder suspect in Lauderdale County
UPDATE: 2 charged with capital murder after deadly shooting in Huntsville
See what Chinese city at center of fresh Covid-19 outbreak looks like
Community Events