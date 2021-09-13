News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Calls for Justice for Slain Officer
Posted: Sep 13, 2021 5:46 PM
Updated: Sep 13, 2021 5:46 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
84°
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
More Weather
Florence
Partly Cloudy
87°
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
86°
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
More Weather
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
83°
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
82°
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Madison County School System teacher dies from Covid-19
UPDATE: 2 charged with capital murder after deadly shooting in Huntsville
2 brothers-in-law shot in Lauderdale County ‘domestic situation’
Timeline of events on Sept. 11, 2001, and their aftermath
Man in Toney working on combine killed after tire falls on him
Huntsville couple gets surprise wedding ceremony after dealing with COVID and more.
Huntsville police identify victim of Sunday murder; 2 charged
Two killed in Saturday night Limestone County wreck
Search underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ attempted murder suspect in Lauderdale County
Morgan County Schools drops its mask requirement
Community Events