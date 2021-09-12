Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Morgan County Schools Dropping Mask Mandate

Posted: Sep 12, 2021 9:10 PM
Updated: Sep 12, 2021 9:10 PM
Huntsville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Decatur
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events