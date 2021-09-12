News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Morgan County Schools Dropping Mask Mandate
Posted: Sep 12, 2021 9:10 PM
Updated: Sep 12, 2021 9:10 PM
Huntsville
Clear
73°
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
74°
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
69°
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
71°
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
67°
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Two dead after overnight Limestone County wreck
Timeline of events on Sept. 11, 2001, and their aftermath
1 dead after Huntsville shooting
Two teens die in Morgan County crash
Lee Greenwood's All Star Salute in Huntsville to be televised; sponsors needed for veterans' tickets
Police ID suspect after prowler, homeowner both shot after confrontation outside Huntsville home
Falkville man charged with murder after Saturday shooting
Marshall County teenager killed in crash
Morgan County Schools drops its mask requirement
Huntsville father whose son died by suicide working to strengthen talk about mental health
Community Events