Carson's Sunday Evening Forecast 9/12

Posted: Sep 12, 2021 5:30 PM
Updated: Sep 12, 2021 5:30 PM
Huntsville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Florence
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 90°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 87°
Scottsboro
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
