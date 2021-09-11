Clear
Carson's Saturday Evening Forecast 9-11

Posted: Sep 11, 2021 6:15 PM
Updated: Sep 11, 2021 6:16 PM
Huntsville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 78°
