Max live at 10

Posted: Sep 11, 2021 12:32 PM
Updated: Sep 11, 2021 12:32 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
81°
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
84°
Hi: 87° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 84°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
83°
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
More Weather
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
81°
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 82°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
81°
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
More Weather
Most Popular Stories
Timeline of events on Sept. 11, 2001, and their aftermath
From ‘crybabies’ to ‘unconstitutional,’ North Alabama mandatory Covid-19 vaccination opinions vary
Marshall County teenager killed in crash
‘Here in Alabama, we don’t put up with that nonsense,’: Ivey to fight Biden Covid-19 vaccine rules
Police ID suspect after prowler, homeowner both shot after confrontation outside Huntsville home
1 injured when vehicle drives into Huntsville apartment
Hartselle woman killed in Morgan County crash
Alabama's State Health Officer gives update on how the state can decrease number of COVID patients
Athens man creates 9/11 memorial in his front lawn
WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: Scores for Sept. 10 high school football games
