Saturday Morning WX

Posted: Sep 11, 2021 7:00 AM
Updated: Sep 11, 2021 7:00 AM
Huntsville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Decatur
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 56°
