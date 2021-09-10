Clear

Kate's Friday Night Forecast

Weather 09/10/21

Posted: Sep 10, 2021 10:28 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2021 10:28 PM
Huntsville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Decatur
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 58°
