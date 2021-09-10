Clear

Kate's Friday Evening Forecast

Weather 09/10/21

Posted: Sep 10, 2021 8:01 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2021 8:01 PM
Huntsville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
