Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

U-Haul driver leads Huntsville Police on chase through neighborhoods

Posted: Sep 8, 2021 6:02 PM
Updated: Sep 8, 2021 6:02 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 80°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events