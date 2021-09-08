News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Huntsville/Madison County Covid-19 briefing: Sept. 8, 2021
Posted: Sep 8, 2021 3:26 PM
Updated: Sep 8, 2021 3:26 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
87°
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
More Weather
Florence
Partly Cloudy
89°
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
88°
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
More Weather
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
87°
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
86°
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
'It's not a lack of work, but a lack of work ethic:' Labor shortage still evident in North Alabama
Albertville woman gets 99 years in prison in sodomy, bestiality, sexual torture case
Poor visibility to blame for Limestone County school bus wreck
‘You do everything you can, the patients still pass away’: Helen Keller staff mourn Covid’s impact
Decatur Police identify suspect in Tuesday standoff
Marshall County sheriff charges 2 with sodomy, bestiality, more in recorded assault of disabled man
Teens create petition to change dress code in Lauderdale County Schools
Albertville woman sentenced to 99 years after 'repugnant' social media video of sexual abuse
Wreck temporarily knocks out some phones, Internet in Decatur
Campers find wounded bald eagle injured by possible gunshot in New Market
Community Events