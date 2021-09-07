Clear

Rise in Covid-19 Testing

Posted: Sep 7, 2021 5:46 PM
Updated: Sep 7, 2021 5:46 PM
Huntsville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 78°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events