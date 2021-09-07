Clear

Kate's Midday Forecast

Weather 09/07/21

Posted: Sep 7, 2021 12:12 PM
Updated: Sep 7, 2021 12:12 PM
Huntsville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
