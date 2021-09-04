News
Carson's Saturday Night Forecast 9/4
Posted: Sep 4, 2021 10:38 PM
Updated: Sep 4, 2021 10:38 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
71°
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
73°
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
67°
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
70°
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
62°
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 62°
Most Popular Stories
‘Dangerous’ suspect caught in Jackson County after days-long manhunt
Decatur woman arrested in child porn investigation
Woman hospitalized after hanging out of a moving vehicle on Highway 231
WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: Scores for Sept. 3 high school football games
Three Huntsville Public Works employees trapped in a deadly trench collapse
'We knew we were going to win:' Former Alabama running back reflects on 1993 Sugar Bowl
Huntsville Police Department adding a fourth precinct to keep up with Huntsville's growth
Alabama, Auburn can score you free Chick-fil-A this season
Decatur, Huntsville double murder suspect appears before judge; preliminary hearing set
Huntsville Public Works employee identified as victim in deadly Joe Davis Stadium trench collapse
