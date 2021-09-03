Clear

$12 Million to Pay Travel Nurses

Posted: Sep 3, 2021 11:38 PM
Updated: Sep 3, 2021 11:38 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events