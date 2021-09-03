Clear

Suspect Captured after Jackson County Manhunt

Posted: Sep 3, 2021 7:11 PM
Updated: Sep 3, 2021 7:11 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 77°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events