Kate's Wednesday Night Forecast

Weather 09/01/21

Posted: Sep 1, 2021 10:36 PM
Updated: Sep 1, 2021 10:36 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
