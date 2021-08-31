Clear
Kate's Tuesday Night Forecast

Weather 08/31/21

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 10:34 PM
Updated: Aug 31, 2021 10:34 PM
Huntsville
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Decatur
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
