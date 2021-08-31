Clear
Kate's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Weather 08/31/21

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 5:48 PM
Updated: Aug 31, 2021 5:48 PM
Huntsville
Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
