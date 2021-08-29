Clear
BREAKING NEWS Breaking News Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Wind Advisory View Alerts

Sunday Afternoon Forecast

Sunday Afternoon Forecast

Posted: Aug 29, 2021 5:30 PM
Updated: Aug 29, 2021 5:30 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 76°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events