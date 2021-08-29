News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
BREAKING NEWS Breaking News
Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Wind Advisory
View Alerts
Sunday Afternoon Forecast
Sunday Afternoon Forecast
Posted: Aug 29, 2021 5:30 PM
Updated: Aug 29, 2021 5:30 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
79°
Hi: 89° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 81°
More Weather
Florence
Partly Cloudy
84°
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 89°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
81°
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
More Weather
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
76°
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 76°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
76°
Hi: 88° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 76°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Pedestrian bridge at Huntsville Hospital was hit for the second time, by the same truck company
1 dead, 1 injured in Saturday morning motorcycle crash
Man leads police on chase to Jackson County; perimeter set up in Stevenson
Category 4 Hurricane Ida makes landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana
Von Braun Center employee found dead under utility vehicle
Flint River turning red next week
Marshall County parent speaks out about lack of COVID precautions in school system
Visibly shaken Alabama health officer talks Covid surge, mobile morgues
Governor Ivey issues State of Emergency as Ida approaches
Huntsville police officer hit by man charged with DUI
Community Events