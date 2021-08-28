Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville Police Officer hit by drunk driver Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Saturday AM WX

Saturday AM WX

Posted: Aug 28, 2021 7:06 AM
Updated: Aug 28, 2021 7:06 AM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events