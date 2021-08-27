Clear

COVID-19 Surge in Schools

Posted: Aug 27, 2021 11:38 PM
Updated: Aug 27, 2021 11:38 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 71°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events