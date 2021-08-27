Clear

Kate's Friday Night Forecast

Weather 08/27/21

Posted: Aug 27, 2021 10:32 PM
Updated: Aug 27, 2021 10:32 PM
Huntsville
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events