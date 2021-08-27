Clear

Huntsville hiring more 911 dispatchers

Posted: Aug 27, 2021 5:28 PM
Updated: Aug 27, 2021 5:28 PM
Huntsville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
Fayetteville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events