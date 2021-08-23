Clear

Madison County Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers on FDA approval of Pfizer Covid vaccine

Posted: Aug 23, 2021 5:18 PM
Updated: Aug 23, 2021 5:18 PM
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 94°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
94° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 100°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events