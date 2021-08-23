News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Hear Tate Buening’s mom plead for Madison Co. Sheriff's Office help before finding him murdered
Posted: Aug 23, 2021 5:12 PM
Updated: Aug 23, 2021 5:12 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
90°
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 94°
More Weather
Florence
Partly Cloudy
94°
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 100°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
90°
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
More Weather
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
91°
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
88°
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
More than 70 food establishments failed inspection, 14 in North Alabama
Trump supporters pack farm in Cullman for rally
Judge alters sentence for ex Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, no longer faces probation
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after Huntsville house fire
Family of Madison teen involved in fatal hit-and-run plead for help in finding suspect
UPDATE: At least 22 dead after major flooding in Tennessee
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
North Alabama expectant mother says other pregnant women should get vaccinated
Mason Cozelos’ life celebrated as search for suspected killer continues in Athens
Scottsboro Police investigating train vs. vehicle wreck
Community Events