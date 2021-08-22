News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Helping Tennessee Flooding Victims
Posted: Aug 22, 2021 10:56 PM
Updated: Aug 22, 2021 10:56 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
75°
Hi: 86° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
78°
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 81°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
75°
Hi: 86° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
75°
Hi: 89° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
72°
Hi: 87° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Trump supporters pack farm in Cullman for rally
More than 70 establishments failed inspection, 14 in North Alabama
Family of Madison teen involved in fatal hit-and-run plead for help in finding suspect
Cullman man dies in wreck on I-65
Former Limestone Co. Sheriff ordered to serve maximum sentence for his felony convictions
UPDATE: At least 22 dead after major flooding in Tennessee
At least 8 killed in Tennessee flood; dozens missing
Law enforcement responds to domestic incident in Hartselle
Secret Service bans guns, selfie sticks, more at Cullman rally with former President Donald Trump
Law enforcement offer safety tips with a suspected murderer on the loose
Community Events