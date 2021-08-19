News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
TRASH PANDAS DROP CLOSE ONE TO LOOKOUTS 3-2
TRASH PANDAS DROP CLOSE ONE TO LOOKOUTS 3-2
Posted: Aug 19, 2021 12:58 PM
Updated: Aug 19, 2021 12:58 PM
Huntsville
Cloudy
78°
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
More Weather
Florence
Partly Cloudy
86°
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 94°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Cloudy
80°
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
More Weather
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
80°
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
76°
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
503 Covid cases reported among students, staff in Madison County School System
Alabama law: Businesses, schools, governments can’t demand Covid-19 vaccinations for entry, service
‘We've been emotionally devastated:’ Marshall Medical Centers doctor says Covid deaths taking a toll
Decatur police identify suspect, victim in Thursday morning homicide
Tornado Warning issued for Limestone County
Alabama doctor says she sees a potentially 'apocalyptic' situation in her state
Cullman preparing as former President Donald Trump returns to Alabama for first time since 2017
Should Covid immunity be an exception to vaccine mandates?
Woman arrested in Huntsville for her role in Capitol riot pleads not guilty
Biden to require Covid vaccines for nursing home staff
Community Events