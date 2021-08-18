News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Booster Shots in North Alabama
Posted: Aug 18, 2021 10:48 PM
Updated: Aug 18, 2021 10:48 PM
Huntsville
Cloudy
73°
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Florence
Partly Cloudy
75°
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Mostly Cloudy
72°
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Decatur
Cloudy
73°
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Fort Payne
Cloudy
73°
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Alabama law: Businesses, schools, governments can’t demand Covid-19 vaccinations for entry, service
‘We've been emotionally devastated:’ Marshall Medical Centers doctor says Covid deaths taking a toll
503 Covid cases reported among students, staff in Madison County School System
Alabama doctor says she sees a potentially 'apocalyptic' situation in her state
Tornado Warning issued for Limestone County
Woman arrested in Huntsville for her role in Capitol riot pleads not guilty
Lawrence County child abuse suspect whose son died denied bond reduction
Limestone County Sheriff: Work-release inmate escapes on stolen motorcycle; search underway
Cullman preparing as former President Donald Trump returns to Alabama for first time since 2017
Alabama Army National Guard soldier dies while serving on Southwest border
Community Events