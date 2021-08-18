News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
John Hunt Park Vaccine Clinic
In the face of rising Covid cases Huntsville Hospital reopens its vaccine clinic at John Hunt Park
Posted: Aug 18, 2021 7:22 AM
Updated: Aug 18, 2021 7:22 AM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
73°
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Florence
Partly Cloudy
78°
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 80°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
75°
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
76°
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Cloudy
70°
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
‘We've been emotionally devastated:’ Marshall Medical Centers doctor says Covid deaths taking a toll
Limestone County Sheriff: Work-release inmate escapes on stolen motorcycle; search underway
AL Dept. of Public Health endorses 3rd Covid vaccine shot for those with weakened immune systems
Lawrence County child abuse suspect whose son died denied bond reduction
Alabama law: Businesses, schools, governments can’t demand Covid-19 vaccinations for entry, service
Huntsville Hospital sees a drop in COVID patients
More ICU patients than beds in Alabama as Covid-19 surges
'I'm seeing the same thing again:' Huntsville veteran frustrated with Taliban’s Afghanistan takeover
1 injured in two-vehicle wreck in Huntsville
Albertville mother pulls immunocompromised daughter from school over lack of virtual option
Community Events