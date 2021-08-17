Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Church Helping Haiti Victims

Posted: Aug 17, 2021 5:40 PM
Updated: Aug 17, 2021 5:40 PM
Huntsville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events