News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Colbert County adds new lifesaving technology
Posted: Aug 17, 2021 5:26 PM
Updated: Aug 17, 2021 5:26 PM
Huntsville
Clear
85°
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
More Weather
Florence
Partly Cloudy
88°
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
83°
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
More Weather
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
86°
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
78°
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
State seeks 3 years in jail for former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely; sentencing is Friday
Albertville mother pulls immunocompromised daughter from school over lack of virtual option
Huntsville Hospital sees a drop in COVID patients
AL Dept. of Public Health endorses 3rd Covid vaccine shot for those with weakened immune systems
Limestone County Sheriff: Work-release inmate escapes on stolen motorcycle; search underway
'I'm seeing the same thing again:' Huntsville veteran frustrated with Taliban’s Afghanistan takeover
Alabama health representative on Covid: “We are in a mess”
1 injured in two-vehicle wreck in Huntsville
Madison City Schools reevaluating safety measures, strictly enforcing masks after outbreak
U.S. regulators to announce COVID boosters for all
Community Events