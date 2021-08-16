Clear

COVID-19 Impact On Football

Posted: Aug 16, 2021 6:48 PM
Updated: Aug 16, 2021 6:48 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Florence
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Fayetteville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 80°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events