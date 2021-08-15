News
BREAKING NEWS Death toll of powerful earthquake in Haiti soars to 1,297
BREAKING NEWS Madison City Schools to reevaluate school schedules due to COVID surge
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning
Carson's Sunday Evening Forecast 8/15
Most Popular Stories
Huntsville community has mixed reactions on Governor Ivey's limited state of emergency
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issues ‘limited’ State of Emergency due to coronavirus surge
Rock the South returns to Cullman and is said to be better than ever
Former Limestone County Schools employee indicted for sex act with student
Grant man dies in motorcycle crash
'It's just a tragedy that shouldn't have happened:' Alexander City community mourns Tate Buening
Huntsville drug dealers sentenced to more than decade in prison
Record number of COVID inpatients at Children's of Alabama
2020 Census: Huntsville is largest city in Alabama; North Alabama home to 4 of the Top 11
NALZS announces locations for a zoological park and research campus in North Alabama
