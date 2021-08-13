News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Armed Forces Week
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Armed Forces Week
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory
View Alerts
"Rock the South" Returns
Posted: Aug 13, 2021 10:42 PM
Updated: Aug 13, 2021 10:42 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
72°
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Florence
Partly Cloudy
72°
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
72°
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
72°
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
71°
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 71°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issues ‘limited’ State of Emergency due to coronavirus surge
2020 Census: Huntsville is largest city in Alabama; North Alabama home to 4 of the Top 11
Huntsville drug dealers sentenced to more than decade in prison
Madison County Coroner identifies man killed in wreck with train
Hatton Elementary School in Colbert County moving to virtual learning due to coronavirus spike
1 dead after train, vehicle wreck at Pratt Ave, Meridian St in Huntsville
Jamboree of champions: Fyffe overpowers Mars Hill
'To be an angel you've got to go home, spread your wings:’ Murdered Decatur man’s family save legacy
Scottsboro City Schools drop mask-wearing mandate
Shoals pediatrician: Covid delta variant making kids much sicker
Community Events