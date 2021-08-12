News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Armed Forces Week
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Armed Forces Week
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory
View Alerts
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Kate's Thursday Evening Forecast
Weather 08/12/21
Posted: Aug 12, 2021 5:03 PM
Updated: Aug 12, 2021 5:03 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
86°
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
More Weather
Florence
Partly Cloudy
78°
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 80°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
87°
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
More Weather
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
86°
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
87°
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
1 dead after train, vehicle wreck at Pratt Ave, Meridian St in Huntsville
10-month-old baby hospitalized as Coronavirus continues to impact the young in North Alabama
Daikin America Decatur employee dies from chemical exposure
Somber first day of school as community mourns death of murder-suicide victim
Madison County Schools mandating mask wearing after spike in coronavirus cases in schools
Jackson County woman who admitted killing alleged rapist back in jail
NALZS announces locations for a zoological park and research campus in North Alabama
Decatur police identify pedestrian killed by train
Madison County Sheriff’s Office: 10-year-old son, 37-year-old father dead in Harvest murder-suicide
Court documents reveal custody battle before Harvest murder-suicide
Community Events