Clear
BREAKING NEWS Madison County Schools mandating mask wearing after spike in coronavirus cases in schools Full Story
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

waay Doctors encourage vaccines, masks

waay Doctors encourage vaccines, masks

Posted: Aug 12, 2021 8:42 AM
Updated: Aug 12, 2021 8:42 AM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events