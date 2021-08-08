Clear
BREAKING NEWS Crews respond to Huntsville apartment fire Full Story

Sunday 5pm WX

Sunday 5pm WX

Posted: Aug 8, 2021 5:28 PM
Updated: Aug 8, 2021 5:28 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events