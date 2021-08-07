Clear

Saturday 5pm Forecast

Saturday 5pm Forecast

Posted: Aug 7, 2021 5:32 PM
Updated: Aug 7, 2021 5:32 PM
Huntsville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events