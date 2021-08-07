Clear
Saturday Early Morning Forecast

Posted: Aug 7, 2021 7:00 AM
Updated: Aug 7, 2021 7:00 AM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 68°
