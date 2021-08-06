Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Covid-19 Cases in Alabama

Posted: Aug 6, 2021 5:48 PM
Updated: Aug 6, 2021 5:48 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events