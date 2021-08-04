Clear

Carson's Wednesday Night Forecast 8/4

Posted: Aug 4, 2021 10:32 PM
Updated: Aug 4, 2021 10:32 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 65°
