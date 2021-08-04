Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Limestone Co. Sheriff Mike Blakely slept in, cleaned out office first 24 hours after conviction

Posted: Aug 4, 2021 4:20 PM
Updated: Aug 4, 2021 4:20 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events